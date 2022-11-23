Weather Forecast: Dry and cool Thanksgiving

MISSOULA - High pressure rebuilds this afternoon and continues through Friday, this will bring dry conditions and inversions back to the valleys.

Due to these inversions expect highs to remain in the low to mid-30s on Thursday and Friday.

Our next weather system brings another round of light snow or mixed precipitation late Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

This looks most likely to form across northwest Montana.

This system should help break inversions on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday, models are showing a cold front bringing snow to western Montana.

Although it is too early to talk specific totals, widespread accumulating snow is looking more likely for all of western Montana.

Behind this cold front, active and cold weather will continue into next week with highs only in the teens and 20s.

Expect snow showers to continue as well.