MISSOULA — Skies will be clearing this Thanksgiving afternoon as high pressure builds in. Temperatures today are in the 30s to low 40s.

A dry and cool weather pattern sets up Friday into the weekend. Lows will be quite cold in the single digits and teens with highs mostly in the 30s.

Dry and quiet weather continues next week as temperatures run right around to slightly above normal in the 30s to low 40s.