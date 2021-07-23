Weather Forecast: Dry and hazy this weekend

MISSOULA — Overall looking at a nice day Friday. Expect sunshine along with some smoke and haze as well. Temperatures will be very pleasant topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Breezy winds will again develop Friday afternoon and evening. Gusts around 20-30 mph will create another day of elevated fire danger.

We start to heat it up this weekend. Highs return to the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday and low to mid 90s Sunday.

Overall we remain dry through the start of next week. Models are hinting at the return of Monsoon moisture by the middle to end of next week, so that's something we will be monitoring. Other than that, dry, smoky, hazy and warm weather is the trend moving forward.

