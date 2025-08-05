Weather Forecast: Dry and hazy Tuesday and Wednesday

MISSOULA — After a very active last week, drier weather briefly sets up Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds overhead with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Area wildfires could also bring some smoky and hazy skies at times, especially impacting northwest Montana,

Our next weather system moves in Thursday and Friday. A cold front and low pressure system will bring a very fall like feel to the northern Rockies.

Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s on both days with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as well.

Taking a quick look ahead, the weekend is shaping up to be very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to low 80s Saturday and 80s on Sunday.