Weather Forecast: Dry and mild through Friday

MISSOULA — High pressure continues through the rest of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s through Friday.

Changes once again roll in for the weekend as our next weather system moves in.

Highs drop into the 40s and low 50s Saturday, then 40s Sunday.

Valley rain and mountain snow move in Saturday and stick around through Sunday.

Sunday night into Monday morning will be the best chance for the valleys to see some snow.

It's too early to talk numbers and whether there will be any impacts; however, some valley snow for that morning commute on Monday will be possible.