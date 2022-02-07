Weather Forecast: Dry and mild weather ahead

MISSOULA — We normally don't talk about a "February Thaw" but that is exactly what we are looking at this week. High pressure will lead to mild and dry weather with much of the snow melting off in the valleys.

For today, fog has developed in the valleys along the Montana/Idaho border and across portions of the northern Flathead Valley. There may be other pockets of fog that develop, but other than this, not much in the way of weather is expected. Winds out of the west today will become quite breezy this afternoon and evening, but are expected to diminish after sunset.

The remainder of this week will be fairly quiet. The Northern Rockies will remain under the high pressure ridge which will equate to dry conditions and mild daytime temperatures, mainly staying in the 40s with some 50s by later in the week for few valleys.