Weather Forecast: Dry and mild weather pattern this week

MISSOULA — We are looking at cloudy skies and a few light rain showers or snow flurries this afternoon.

Highs across Western Montana are in the 30s to low 40s.

High pressure sets up Tuesday and really continues through the week and even the weekend.

Valley inversions will become likely with low-lying clouds and fog.

As we are well aware, those stuck under inversions will see highs in the 30s while those that can break free will see some sunshine and 40s.

High pressure looks to remain in place into at least the beginning of next week.

