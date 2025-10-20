Weather Forecast: Dry and stable conditions expected this week with a warming trend

MISSOULA - High pressure looks to be the dominate weather feature this week which will allow for dry, stable conditions. With that, morning fog will be likely with afternoon sunshine.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 10.20.25

Highs will top out a good 5°, 10° to even 15° above average in the upper 50s to mid 60s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday... but changes loom.

Erin Yost

Right now, models are in very good agreement that another potent system will impact the region this weekend.

Expect snow levels to drop to 4,000’ to 4,500’ by Saturday night and perhaps down to 3,000’ by Monday/Tuesday.

It’s too early to call for total snowfall amounts, but I’d anticipate light to moderate pass level and above accumulations with snow mixing at valley floors with minor accumulations possible late Sunday into Monday.

We’ll keep you posted here in the StormTracker Weather Center.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: