Weather Forecast: Dry and sunny weekend ahead

MISSOULA — High pressure builds this weekend leading to dry and quiet weather. Valley fog will possible each morning through the weekend, once this clears we'll see mostly cloudy skies Friday then mostly to partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Highs will range in the 30s to low 40s through the weekend.

The high pressure ridge looks to stick around through most of next week keeping us in a dry and quiet weather pattern. Temperatures will be running slightly above normal in the mid to upper 30s.

By next weekend the ridge of high pressure will start to break down. With the ridge finally out of the area, this will open the door to a more active weather pattern to end the month of January and start February.

