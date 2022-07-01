Weather Forecast: Dry and warm start to the holiday weekend

MISSOULA — Looking at a dry and sunny day Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will be sunny and dry for most of the day with temperatures a few degrees warmer than Friday. By the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to develop for southwest Montana. These will mostly likely after 3 pm. Just keep this in mind for any out door plans you may have.

Sunday and Monday showers and storms will become more widespread. These will be most widespread during the afternoon and evenings. Some strong storms will be possible Sunday with hail and gusty winds possible. Keep this in mind if you have plans to be on the water Sunday or Monday as storms with strong winds could make for dangerous lake conditions.

High pressure looks to quickly return by Tuesday and stick around through the rest of next week with sunny skies and highs in the 80s.