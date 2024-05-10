Weather Forecast: Dry and warm this weekend, chance for thunderstorms next week

Watch Now
Posted at 1:47 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 15:47:05-04

MISSOULA — What a beautiful Friday around Western Montana.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s with sunny skies overhead.

Clear skies tonight should make viewing opportunities great for the northern lights, fingers crossed they show up!

Highs will be in the mid-70s to low 80s through the weekend with sunshine continuing.

The ridge of high pressure breaks down by next week, this will open the door for a few isolated thunderstorms to develop during the afternoons.

Highs will mostly be in the mid-60s to low 70s.

