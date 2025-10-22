Weather Forecast: Dry and warm to end the week with a wet weekend ahead

MISSOULA — High pressure looks to be the dominant weather feature this week, which will allow for dry, stable conditions.

With that, morning fog will be likely (particularly in Northwest Montana) with afternoon sunshine.

Weather Forecast: 10.22.25

Highs will likely top out a good 5°, 10° to even 15° above average in the upper 50s to mid 60s Thursday and Friday. Areas that see a persistent fog/stratus deck (likeliest in Northwest Montana) will likely not reach those highs, but fall a few degrees short.

Our next system is still on track to move in by Saturday morning, with gusty winds possible throughout the day. Multiple waves of moisture through Monday, with mainly mountain snow and valley rain are expected.

Snow levels look to drop to 6,000’ Saturday with most precipitation focused on the Montana/Idaho border, where 0.50” - 1” of liquid equivalent is likely by Sunday morning. Highson Saturday will be in the low 50s.

Snow levels will drop further to around 4,000’ in Northwest Montana and 4,500’-5,000’ south of Flathead Lake on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.

Erin Yost

By Monday, a few inches of snow will be likely for Lolo, Lookout, Lost Trail & Marias passes. If we see any valley snow, it’ll be during the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday, but I’m not expecting impacts. Highs Monday look to be in the low 40s.

