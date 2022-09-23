Weather Forecast: Dry and warm weather returns

MISSOULA — We're looking at a mix of sun and clouds across the northern Rockies today. Over all temperatures are very pleasant with highs in the 60s.

The nice rain we saw yesterday has moved out and now a strong ridge of high pressure is taking its place. This ridge will continue to build through the weekend and into next week.

This pattern will give us warm and dry weather with highs running around 10-15 degrees above normal by the start of next week. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s this weekend then warm into the 70s and low 80s by Monday.