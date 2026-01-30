Weather Forecast: Dry and warm weekend ahead

MISSOULA — Lightly scattered mixed precipitation (including pockets of freezing rain) will continue into early Saturday with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s as a weak disturbances move through.

Northwest Montana will see the best chance for moisture, but check road reports before traveling during the morning for some slick spots.

Starting Saturday, strong high pressure will build over the western U.S., allowing for a drying and warming trend. I’d expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs Saturday & Sunday in the upper 40s to mid 50s (pushing records for some)!

A weak cold front looks to cut through Monday, allowing temps to temporarily drop into the low to mid 40s with isolated rain showers for the valleys and light snow for the mountains with minor pass level accumulation (snow levels generally above 4,000’-4,500’).

High pressure looks to rebuild directly after Monday’s front keeping a warm and dry trend in place (potentially through 2/8). This stable pattern could slowly lead to valley inversions, resulting in fog, low clouds & potential air quality issues.

