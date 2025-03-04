Weather Forecast: Dry days, followed by nightly rain/snow

MISSOULA — Our next weather system will move in tonight, bringing another round of light valley rain and snow and mountain snow into early Wednesday morning.

We'll dry things out through the day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs again in the 40s.

A strong low pressure system will pass well to the south of us Wednesday night into Thursday.

However, areas along and south of I-90 will have the chance to see the outskirts of this precipitation with some mountain snow along with valley rain and snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The biggest impacts with this will be for those traveling over Lost Trail Pass and Monida Pass Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Once this moves out, temperatures will warm up again for the weekend, with highs back in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: