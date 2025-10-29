Weather Forecast: Dry end to the work week

MISSOULA — High pressure will re-establish Wednesday night into pretty much all of Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The weather should be good for our trick-or-treaters, but clouds will increase on Friday evening as our next system approaches.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 10.29.25

That system will move in by Saturday morning with snow levels ranging from 6,000’ to 8,000’ throughout the weekend.

Valleys are looking at rain with highs in the low to mid 50s; scattered showers continue Sunday with upper 40s to low 50s.

Right now, isolated showers look likely into at least midweek with a mix of clouds and sun otherwise and at or slightly above average highs.