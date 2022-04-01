Weather Forecast: Dry Friday, then rain, snow and wind Saturday

MISSOULA — A short-lived ridge of high pressure will make for fair weather Friday.

This won't last long, as a cold front moves through Saturday. Showers could be strong enough Saturday afternoon for graupel and even an isolated thunderstorm or two to develop. Valleys will see mostly rain or a rain/snow mix while mountains see all snow. Area passes look to receive around 1"-to-3". Other impacts for Saturday will be gusty winds. Mountains could see gusts around 30 to 40 mph while valleys see gusts around 20 to 30 mph.

After another short-lived ridge of high pressure Sunday, our next system will bring another round of gusty winds, rain and Snow Monday through Tuesday. Valleys will generally see a rain/snow mix while mountains see all snow. In fact difficult travel is expected over the mountain passes with around 5"-to-8" possible over Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail and Marias. The combination of snow and wind will make backcountry travel difficult. Peaks in the Clearwaters, Bitterroots, Swans, Flathead, and Missions will see 8"-to-12".

Strong winds are also expected with this system. Gusts of 40-50 mph will be likely in the mountains with valley gusts around 25-40 mph possible.

By the end of the next week high pressure will make a return leading to a mild and dry period. Highs look to return to the 60s by Thursday.