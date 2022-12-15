Weather Forecast: Dry Friday, then several chances for snow next week

MISSOULA - Overall a dry weather pattern sets up today through Saturday with highs in the 20s.

Arctic air will begin to move from east to west across the divide Sunday of next week.

This arctic air will primarily move into northwest Montana Sunday and Monday with highs in the teens.

This very cold air will briefly retreat Tuesday, before pushing in further Wednesday.

There is still some question as to how far south and west the very cold air can travel.

Below are a few temperatures to help explain this.

MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY

Kalispell 9° 15° 8°

Missoula 21° 21° 19°

Hamilton 26° 26° 22°

Great Falls 0° 12° -10°

Another thing to watch next week will be for several rounds of snow.

The setup is looking very good with cold air interacting with moist mild air from the Pacific Ocean.

This set up generally means moderate to heavy snow.

Now exactly where and when this occurs is still unclear, but just be prepared for several rounds of snow next week leading up to Christmas.

