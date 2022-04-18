Weather Forecast: Dry Monday, rain/snow returns Tuesday

MISSOULA — Looking at a dry and warmer day Monday with highs ranging in the low to upper 50s. Expect mostly cloudy skies overhead.

A cold front will bring valley rain/snow and mountain snow back to the forecast Monday night into Tuesday morning. Little to no snow accumulation is expected in the valleys with around 2"-to-4" possible over those mountain passes. Behind the front breezy winds will develop Tuesday afternoon with gusts around 25-35 mph. Scattered rain/snow or graupel showers will also be likely during afternoon and evening.

After a dry day Wednesday, our next system brings showers back to the forecast Thursday and Friday. These won't be strong systems, however, temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Normally temperatures are approaching 60 degrees for highs this time of year. Light valley rain/snow and mountain snow showers will also be possible with these systems.

Expect this same trend to continue into the weekend, with highs in the 40s and 50s along with light mountain snow and valley rain/snow.