Weather Forecast: Dry Saturday, Showers and storms Sunday

MISSOULA — Showers have come to an end for northwest Montana and skies will slowly be clearing through the rest of the day. Highs on your Friday are in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A brief ridge of high pressure sets up on Saturday. Highs will return to the 80s with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Looking at Sunday, the weather looks great for marathon runners Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered thunderstorms return to Western Montana Sunday afternoon and this trend looks to continue through next week with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.

Early indications show these will be most widespread across Northwest Montana.

Expect highs to run mostly in the 70s and low 80s through next week.

