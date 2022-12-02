Weather Forecast: Dry Saturday, snow returns Sunday

MISSOULA - Dry and cold weather has set in for Friday and Saturday with highs only in 20s.

Valley inversions could again set up Saturday, if this does occur many valleys may only remain in the teens.

Models are in good agreement for a system to move into southwest and west-central Montana Sunday afternoon and evening.

Snow will be most likely along and south of the I-90 corridor during this time frame.

A couple of inches of fresh snow will be possible by Monday morning.

This system will then move north Monday and Tuesday.

Recent model runs are showing the possibility of this system then stalling and not moving much from roughly the Mission Valley and north.

If this does happen, we could be looking at a multi-day snow event for northwest Montana.

Stay tuned for updates on this as we move through the weekend.

