Weather Forecast: Dry Saturday, thunderstorms possible Sunday

MISSOULA — High pressure again Friday and Saturday means sunny, dry, hazy and hot weather with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Something just introduced to the forecast today is a chance for a few isolated storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

A weak system will try to break through the high pressure which will lead to increasing clouds and a few thunderstorm chances.

Temperatures remain mild Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s.

Models are showing the ridge of high pressure breaking down by around Wednesday of next week.

This will open the door for cooler and wet weather Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

