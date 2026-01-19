Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Dry & stable conditions prevail

Erin Yost
MISSOULA — We’ve seen very little change to the persistent fog/low stratus impacting most of northwest Montana’s valleys over the last several days… valleys further south including the Missoula, Seeley/Swan & Bitterroot have seen those conditions off and on.

The current blocking ridge of high pressure remains firmly in place and this set up will continue through late week, but a few weak disturbances will traverse the ridge allowing for minor changes.

One wave of moisture will brush areas along the Divide as it passes to our east on Tuesday. A few flurries will be possible in the morning with otherwise dry conditions and highs in the 30s.

Another wave (albeit very dry) looks possible Friday with cooler temps the main takeaway.

While it looked like we were on track for a bigger pattern change, models are now indicating the ridge remaining across the region.

As of now, it looks like the overall current pattern of ‘valley fog/low stratus improving during the afternoon but returning overnight’ will continue.

