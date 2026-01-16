Weather Forecast: Dry/Stagnant Pattern Continues

MISSOULA — A blocking ridge of high pressure continues to be the dominant weather feature & will for the next several days across most of the western U.S.

Weather Forecast: 1.16.26

Valley inversions continue to develop and will strengthen as the days go on. Generally, highs will be in the mid 30s for inverted valleys and upper 30s to upper 40s where not. Morning fog/low stratus is likely and could mix out by the afternoon for some.

This prolonged period of inversions will allow stagnant conditions to develop for valleys leading to areas of slightly degraded air quality by late week. This is something to watch as it may require an Air Stagnation Advisory from NWS, but so far, so good for western Montana’s valleys.

As of now, the ridge looks to break down likely by the middle to latter part of next week with a shift to colder/wetter conditions, but until then, no precipitation is expected across the region.

