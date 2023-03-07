Weather Forecast: Dry through Thursday, snow returns Friday

MISSOULA - It is looking at mostly dry weather Tuesday through Thursday of this week with temperatures remaining in the low to mid-30s.

We are watching for an atmospheric river to set up Friday.

This will bring in milder temperatures along with snow, rain/snow and freezing rain.

Temperatures will need to be watched closely with this system, as this will play a big factor in what kind of precipitation falls.

Right now, areas north of I-90 have the best chance to see more snow with this system while areas along and south of I-90 see more of a rain/snow mix.

The mountains could pick up several inches of additional snow with this system and difficult driving conditions will develop over passes, especially along the Montana/Idaho border and the Glacier Region.

Somewhat active weather continues this weekend and into next week.

Highs will be slowly warming into the mid and upper 40s by Monday of next week.