Weather Forecast: Dry Thursday, light snow Friday

MISSOULA - Generally dry conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday for western Montana with highs mostly in the 30s Wednesday and 20s to low 30s Thursday.

Thursday night, a cold front brings very light precipitation to western Montana through Friday morning. Most valleys see less than 1” of snow.

The one exception will be the lower elevations along the Montana/Idaho border in northwest Montana (Trout Creek, Libby, Troy). These spots could see snow amounts of 1” to 3”.

Several weak systems are expected into the weekend bringing light off-and-on snow showers to all of western Montana. As of now, snow amounts are expected to be light.

A cold and drier air mass is expected to develop next week with highs topping out in the teens and twenties starting Monday and continuing for most of the week.