Weather Forecast: Dry Thursday, rain showers return Friday

MISSOULA — Looking at a nice day Thursday with partly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will once again be a little smoky and hazy out there.

A cold front will bring scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures to western Montana Friday. Most of the rain looks to fall north of I-90. Areas south of I-90 will just see a few scattered showers develop. Expect temperatures to top out only in the 60s Friday.

Overall we're looking at a nice weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday and upper 70s to low 80s Sunday.

Nice weather continues into next week. The warmest day of the week will be Monday as temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s. After this expect highs returning to the 70s with sunny skies through the remainder of the week.