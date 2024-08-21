Weather Forecast: Dry Thursday, Thunderstorms return Friday

MISSOULA — Highs today will be running a bit cooler topping out in the 70s to low 80s.

After rain this morning in Northwest Montana models are showing a few isolated storms in Southwest Montana this afternoon and evening. Storms are not expected to become strong.

Warm and dry weather returns Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s potentially even pushing 90s.

Clouds will be increasing on Friday as a cold front approaches the region. There is still some uncertainty in the timing of the cold front. Some models have the front moving through Friday afternoon while others hold off until the evening.

Either way, as the front approaches and moves through isolated thunderstorms will develop.

Behind the front expect cooler and wet weather for the weekend.

Expect scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder Saturday and Sunday with highs only in the 60s to low 70s.

