Weather Forecast: Dry today, showers return Thursday

MISSOULA — As of 3:30 am, light snow showers are currently working their way through west-central and southwest Montana. A few inches is likely over those mountain passes along with a quick burst of accumulating snow for the higher elevation valleys (Seeley Lake, Philipsburg, Anaconda, Butte). Some icy spots will be possible this morning in these locations.

By mid to late morning skies clear and western Montana will see a dry and pleasant Spring day with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Our next system quickly brings mountain snow and valley rain back Wednesday night into Thursday. Expect these scattered showers to linger through the day Thursday.

This typical Spring weather pattern sticks around into the weekend with chances for showers possible on both Friday and Saturday. Highs will remain right around to slightly below seasonal normal topping out in the low to mid 50s.