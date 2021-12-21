Weather Forecast: Dry Tuesday, snow returns Wednesday

MISSOULA — Light snow will continue for the mountains Tuesday while valleys see a brief break. Expect a wide range of temperatures with highs in the 20s to low 30s for northwest Montana and upper 30s to low 40s for west-central and southwest Montana.

Our next system brings snow back to the region Wednesday. Most of the snow will fall in the mountains and across the valleys of northwest Montana Wednesday morning. Light snow will be possible with generally an inch or less for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. The higher amounts will fall along the Montana/Idaho border and in the Glacier Region with snow amounts ranging from 2"-to-6" for valleys. The valleys of west-central and southwest Montana will remain mild with these locations looking at precipitation falling as light rain/snow.

A cold front will bring widespread snow to all of western Montana Thursday with light accumulations possible for all valleys. Active weather with snow chances stick around through the Christmas weekend.

Models are showing a blast of arctic air impacting the northern Rockies starting this weekend but really moving in next week. Temperatures will be in the 20s to low 30s Saturday, 10s and 20s Sunday, then potentially singe digits and teens for highs by Monday of next week. We'll continue to monitor this and bring updates as more details become available.