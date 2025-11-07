Weather Forecast: Dry weather moving in for the weekend

MISSOULA — A few lingering mountain snow showers will be possible into Friday evening with otherwise clearing skies as high pressure builds in with much drier air. Lows will be in the 20s.

Saturday will feature patchy morning fog with an otherwise partly to mostly sunny day - perfect for Griz Gameday! Highs look to top out in the mid to upper 40s.

With our strengthening ridge of high pressure Sunday and Monday, the very stable air will now come into play, developing valley inversion; mountains and the higher terrain seeing periods of sun and above normal temperatures, while valley locations likely see the development of fog and low clouds (stratus). This will likely be the case across portions of northwest & west-central Montana.

Locally dense fog may develop in the early morning hours, which could cause difficult driving conditions due to lower visibility and ice.

As of now, the ridge looks to flatten by Monday night/Tuesday AM of next week with a few showers moving in. Highs could jump into the upper 40s to upper 50s, given the expected wind increase (also helping scour out any valley inversions).

