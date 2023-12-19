Weather Forecast: Dry weather Wednesday through Friday

MISSOULA — Other than a few light showers we have dry and cloudy weather in western Montana today.

Temperatures are ranging in the 30s and 40s.

Inversions will continue to slowly break this week. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s Wednesday through Friday.

Looking at Saturday, models are showing a weak system bringing some light snow to Western Montana.

Again, nothing major, but there is a chance we could get a little white stuff on the ground before Christmas.

The weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is showing temperatures running right around seasonal normal topping out in the low to mid-30s with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

