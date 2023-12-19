Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Dry weather Wednesday through Friday

Dry and mild weather continues through Friday. A cold front will bring a chance of light snow Saturday.
Dry through Friday
Posted at 2:44 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 17:06:48-05

MISSOULA — Other than a few light showers we have dry and cloudy weather in western Montana today.

Temperatures are ranging in the 30s and 40s.

Inversions will continue to slowly break this week. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s Wednesday through Friday.

Looking at Saturday, models are showing a weak system bringing some light snow to Western Montana.

Again, nothing major, but there is a chance we could get a little white stuff on the ground before Christmas.

The weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is showing temperatures running right around seasonal normal topping out in the low to mid-30s with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader