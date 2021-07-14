Weather Forecast: Dry Wednesday, a few storms possible Thursday

MISSOULA — Hot and dry Wednesday with highs in the 90s. Air quality is much better this morning compared the last several as winds from the northwest are keeping much of the smoke to our south. Smoke and haze does look to build back in today, however, not as thick as in previous days.

Mostly dry conditions stick around Thursday and Friday, however, a few very isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out for the southern Bitterroot Valley and areas east across the divide into southwest Montana.

High pressure will then strengthen and bring another round of very hot temperatures this weekend and into the start of next week. Highs will be in the low to upper 90s Saturday with upper 90s and 100s Sunday - Tuesday.