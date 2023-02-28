Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Dry Wednesday snow returns Thursday

Posted at 2:25 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 16:51:32-05

MISSOULA - Snow showers will come to an end this evening for Western Montana as a brief ridge of high pressure sets up.

This high pressure keeps western Montana dry Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-30s.

Another system will bring another chance for snow Thursday and Friday.

It's not a major storm, but off-and-on snow showers can be expected on both days.

In fact, this weather pattern will stick around through the weekend and into next week.

Expect below-average temperatures with off-and-on periods of light to moderate snow.

