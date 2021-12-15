Weather Forecast: Dry Wednesday, snow showers return Thursday

MISSOULA — A weak ridge of high pressure sets up Wednesday leading to dry and chilly temperatures. Expect highs only in the 20s to low 30s.

A weak system will bring light snow showers back to western Montana Thursday. Not a lot of snow is expected with just light accumulations in the valleys.

Another ridge of high pressure sets up Friday. This will quickly be followed by yet another system Saturday. This system could bring heavy snow to area mountains. Valleys could also see some accumulating snow with the best chance being across northwest Montana.

This overall pattern of a high pressure ridge followed by low pressure systems every few days looks to continue into next week.