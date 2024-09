MISSOULA — Rain showers have moved on leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and highs running in the 60s for your Wednesday.

A weak area of high pressure builds to end the week and weekend. This will bring very pleasant Fall weather with highs running in the 60s to low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Looking at next week, high pressure will strengthen which will allow temperatures to warm up a bit more with highs running in the low to mid 70s.