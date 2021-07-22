Weather Forecast: Elevated fire danger Thursday

MISSOULA — A cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to the northern Rockies Thursday with highs generally in the 80s. It will also bring elevated fire danger as very dry air and breezy winds move in with the front. Expect wind gusts of 25-30 mph by the afternoon and evening. Under these conditions fires can grow very quickly.

Dry and breezy weather is expected again Friday with highs remaining in the 80s. We will see another day of elevated fire danger Friday.

Temperatures will rise into the 90s and remain there through the weekend, giving way to another stretch of hot and dry weather heading into next week.