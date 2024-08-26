Weather Forecast: Elevated fire danger Tuesday

MISSOULA — We are looking at a very nice day today with sunshine and highs in the 70s to low 80s.

A strong cold front is on the way Tuesday evening. Out ahead of this front, winds will pick up Tuesday afternoon with gusts around 30 mph to 40 mph.

As the cold front moves through Tuesday evening, scattered rain showers will develop, only light rain is expected. Snow, yes snow, will also be a possibility in the mountains along the Divide, ranging from Georgetown Lake to Glacier National Park.

Highs drop into the 60s on Wednesday with sunny skies.

The coldest temperatures of the season will set up Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Our high elevations valleys around Glacier, Seeley Lake and Philipsburg could see some frost set up. If you have any sensitive plants, it might be a good idea to cover those or bring them inside.

High pressure quickly returns to end the week and continues into the weekend. Highs return to the 80s Thursday and Friday with low 90s possible Saturday and Sunday.

