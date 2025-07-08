Weather Forecast: Elevated fire danger Wednesday

MISSOULA — Sunny and hot today with highs well into the 90s. Temperatures are even hotter in the lower elevations of Idaho, with temperatures reaching the upper 90s to low 100s.

A weak push of moisture will move in overnight. There is a chance for a few isolated storms early Wednesday morning before hot weather returns for the afternoon.

Temperatures, although hot, will be slightly cooler on Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Winds will also pick up on Wednesday with gusts around 25 mph to 35 mph.

Due to the warm temperatures and gusty winds, fire danger will be elevated on Wednesday, with fires able to grow rapidly under these conditions.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will be much cooler on Thursday with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Unfortunately, this system will be mostly dry; however, scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

The most widespread rain and storms will be across Northwest Montana, while west-central and Southwest Montana remain mostly dry.

High pressure will quickly rebuild for the weekend with sunshine and highs back in the 80s to low 90s.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: