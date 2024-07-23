Weather Forecast: Extreme fire danger Wednesday

MISSOULA — Very high fire danger is expected Wednesday as a cold front bring thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Expect another hot day Wednesday with highs in the 90s and low 100s. By late afternoon and continuing into the evening thunderstorms will begin to develop across the northern Rockies.

These thunderstorms will be capable of producing significant lightning along with strong winds. Some wind gusts could reach 50-60 mph.

New fire starts or rapid growth of existing fires will be possible under these conditions.

The good new is, much cooler air will move in to end the week. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s Thursday then low to mid 80s Friday into the weekend.