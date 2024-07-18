Weather Forecast: Extreme heat this weekend

MISSOULA — Hot and hazy this afternoon with temperatures generally in the low to mid-90s.

The high pressure ridge will strengthen Friday into the weekend with two main outcomes possible.



Smoke remains light enough that temperatures range between 96°-to-107° around western Montana valleys and 100°-to-112° in the valleys of Idaho. Smoke thickens which keeps temperatures 5°-to-10° degrees cooler than forecast.

Either way, I don't really see any great scenarios here!

Very hot and hazy conditions continue into next week with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s through Wednesday.

