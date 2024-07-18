Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Extreme heat this weekend

Temperatures will really ramp up this weekend as highs soar well into the 100s for parts of Western Montana and Idaho.
Very hot this weekend
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jul 18, 2024

MISSOULA — Hot and hazy this afternoon with temperatures generally in the low to mid-90s.

The high pressure ridge will strengthen Friday into the weekend with two main outcomes possible.

  1. Smoke remains light enough that temperatures range between 96°-to-107° around western Montana valleys and 100°-to-112° in the valleys of Idaho.
  2. Smoke thickens which keeps temperatures 5°-to-10° degrees cooler than forecast.

Either way, I don't really see any great scenarios here!
Very hot and hazy conditions continue into next week with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s through Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader