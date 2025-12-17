Weather Forecast: Extreme wind calms tonight

MISSOULA — Our extreme wind event continues as a powerful Pacific cold front sweeps eastward through the region.

Weather Forecast: 12.17.25

High Wind Warnings expire at 5pm for all but the Butte/Blackfoot & Potomac/Seeley Lake Regions which expire at 8pm. Wind gusts in the 50-70mph range are likely with speeds slowly decreasing after dinner-time. Behind the frontal passage, Western Montana is left with numerous power outages, downed trees and property damage.

Our recent rain has transitioned to snow with many areas experiencing snow bands/snow squalls which quickly reduce visibility and provide variable and changing road conditions. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place for the West Glacier Region until 11pm for 1”-5” in the valleys here and 6”-12” in the mountains (including Marias Pass).

A Flood Advisory is in place for the Yaak River near Troy where minor flooding is possible.

Following the front, Thursday, Friday & Saturday will feature widely scattered snow showers for the region with rain mixing at times for the valleys. Mountain snow will impact travel periodically. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains and the Lower Clark Fork Region from 1pm Thursday until 11am Saturday for 5"-9" at Lolo, Lookout & Lost Trail Passes and higher amounts (1'+) in the highest terrain.

After brief high pressure late Saturday, our next system impacts the region Sunday into Monday.

