Weather Forecast: Few showers and storms today

MISSOULA — The high pressure ridge that brought very warm and dry conditions this weekend will begin to break down today. As it does, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop and continue into the evening. The highs today top out in the 70s.

A weak cold front will bring a bit more widespread showers tonight into Tuesday morning, especially across Northwest Montana. The highs will be a bit cooler Tuesday with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures will warm back up on Thursday and Friday as another ridge begins to build. Expect highs back in the low to mid-70s.

Another round of showers and maybe an isolated storm will return Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will be running cooler this weekend with highs in the low to mid-60s.

