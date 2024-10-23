Weather Forecast: Few showers this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — A weak weather system will bring some light valley rain and a little mountain snow to Southwest Montana this afternoon and evening.

Remote mountain areas may see minor impacts of 1"-to-2", other than that nothing major is expected.

High pressure brings pleasant and dry weather Thursday through Saturday with highs in the 50s to low 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Models are pointing towards an active and cooler weather pattern setting up by the start of next week.

Rain showers develop Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Temperatures then fall into the 40s for most of next week with valley rain and mountain snow developing as well.

