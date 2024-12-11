Weather Forecast: Few snow showers into Friday

MISSOULA — A few weak weather disturbances will attempt to move through this high pressure ridge through Friday keeping off and on snow in the forecast.

Only light mountain snow along with a few flurries or sprinkles in the valleys are expected. Highs will be running in the 30s to low 40s.

A stronger weather system moves in for the weekend with mountain snow along with valley snow or rain/snow.

It looks like the best chance for valleys to pick up some light snow will be Saturday afternoon and evening with 1" of snow possible especially across Northwest Montana.

Precipitation then looks to change to rain/snow in the valleys for Sunday.

High pressure quickly returns on Monday of next week with our quiet December weather pattern continuing.

