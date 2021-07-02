Weather Forecast: Hot temperatures with a few thunderstorms Friday

MISSOULA — Another hot day is expected across the northern Rockies with highs once again well into the 90s. Isolated thunderstorms will again develop this afternoon and evening. These won't be as widespread compared to the storms we saw Thursday and will mainly impact areas across southwest Montana. However, a few isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out for areas further north into west-central and northwest Montana.

Hazy skies may also be noticeable Friday as wildfire smoke from British Columbia and California impacts the region.

Sunny, hot and dry weather is expected through the 4th of July weekend as high temperatures continue to run well into the 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out each afternoon and evening. These will once again primarily be found across southwest Montana.

There's not much change to our forecast moving into next week as hot and dry weather is expected to continue.