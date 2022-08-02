Weather Forecast: Fire danger remains high

MISSOULA — Looking at high fire danger again Monday as gusty winds develop this afternoon and evening. A Red Flag Warning is in place for the Missoula, Mission and Seeley/Swan Valleys along with the Glacier Region through 9:00 pm tonight. Fires will be able to grow and spread quickly under these conditions.

Dry weather with gusty winds will stick around each day through Thursday. Expect highs to remain in the 80s to low 90s.

Models are showing another weak cold front to move through on Friday. This front will bring a slight chance for some showers and storms across western Montana. Unfortunately, beneficial rain does not look likely.

Another warm up is expected next week with highs returning to the 90s. However, temperatures reaching and returning to 100 degrees is not expected.