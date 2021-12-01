Weather Forecast: First day of December brings record warmth

MISSOULA — Warm temperatures with a few light rain showers expected Wednesday as highs reach the mid 50s to low 60s. Normal high temperatures for December 1st are in the low to mid 30s. A few showers could develop today across northwest Montana with most of those falling in the mountains.

Breezy winds will develop today as well with gusts of 20-30 mph in the valleys and 40-50 mph in the mountains. Even stronger winds are expected along and east of the divide. For those traveling over Marias, Rogers, MacDonald or Homestake Passes be prepared for strong wind gusts creating difficult driving especially for high profile vehicles.

Another mild day is expected Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Once again a few light showers could develop across northwest Montana.

After a brief break from the showers Friday, another round of moisture will bring valley rain/snow and mountain snow back Saturday. Temperatures will begin to cool this weekend as highs return to the 40s.

We'll see temperatures return to more typical December weather moving into next week. Highs will remain slightly above normal to start the week topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Temperatures then look to continue to drop with highs only in the low to mid 30s to end the week.