Weather Forecast: Frost likely Tuesday morning

MISSOULA - A cooler air mass has moved into the region behind the passage of a cold front on Sunday.

With clouds diminishing, light winds and that cooler air in place, there’s a likely chance we’ll see our first frost of the season for many of the lower valleys of Western Montana.

Weather Forecast: 9.22.25

A Frost Advisory has been issued for the Kootenai/Cabinet & Lower Clark Fork Regions along with the Flathead, Mission, Missoula & Bitterroot valleys.

The National Weather Service warns, “low-lying areas and sheltered valleys will have the highest probability of seeing frost, especially in rural areas away from the relatively warmer urban centers. Now is the time to begin preparations for the end of the growing season. Those with gardens or sensitive vegetation should consider taking measures to protect their plants from the impending frost”.

High pressure will continue to build in allowing for chilly mornings (albeit not as frosty moving beyond Tuesday morning), hazy skies at times with otherwise sunny and warm afternoons. Highs will top out above average in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

These temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees above normal until Friday, when the ridge begins to flatten, ushering in another day of breezy, westerly winds.

