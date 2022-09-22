Weather Forecast: First official day of fall has arrived with plenty of rain

MISSOULA — The first official day of fall, otherwise known as the "Autumnal Equinox" today will feel very fall, with plenty of rain for western Montana.

Southwestern Montana will get a small break in the showers at 5 AM, but then the rain moves counter-clockwise and spreads across the state.

Today's rain is called "Stratiform" rain, which means it comes from widespread and horizontal clouds, and the rain itself will be steady and continuous.

Models are showing that the rain clears out almost completely around midnight later today.

The weekend and next week look to be warming and drying overall.

